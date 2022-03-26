Tylorstown fire: Workingmen's club demolished after blaze

Wayne Carter
The blaze at the former club on East Road, Tylorstown, led to people being evacuated from their homes

Demolition work is under way following a major fire which wrecked a former workingmen's club.

Four youths have been arrested on suspicion of arson after the blaze in the derelict club on East Road, Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

People nearby had to leave their homes, and the local primary school closed on Friday after about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze on Thursday evening.

The demolition comes after engineers assessed the safety of the building.

Local councillor Rob Bevan said a meeting involving the demolition company was due to take place on Sunday morning to determine when it would be safe to reopen East Road.

Demolition work got under way on Saturday morning at the building

The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historic Monuments of Wales called the four-storey landmark, which dated from 1882, "a particularly important building type in the south Wales coalfield, the Institutes were a focus for enlightenment in new mining communities".

