Corwen: Woman fined for pretending to be doctor at cycle crash
- Published
A woman has been fined £600 for pretending to be a doctor while trying to help a cyclist who had fallen from his bike.
Joanne Graham, from Corwen, in Denbighshire, said she was a doctor and suggested a helicopter should be called for the man.
Llandudno magistrates heard how she cut clothing from the man who had a broken wrist and a superficial head injury.
Graham had denied falsely using the title of doctor, but was found guilty.
Magistrates heard how a former nurse, who was at the scene called the police after finding the 47-year-old's actions "odd".
Prosecutor Adam Warner said Graham, who came across the accident on her way home from Chester, cut the man's clothing and a chain around his neck.
But when questioned later by the police, Graham said she identified herself as a member of a mountain rescue team and believed people had assumed she was a doctor.
Graham told the court she had asked the cyclist if he needed any help, adding "I am a medic."
She told the court she was a safety officer, site medic, "incident commander" and a tree surgeon. But in her evidence, she would not reveal where.
The prosecution sought £70 compensation for the cyclist's jacket which he believed was "unnecessarily" cut from him by Graham.
She must also pay £810 in costs.