Conwy: Mass drunken brawls could shut down social club
- Published
A private members' club could lose its licence after complaints about "mini-riots" and mass drunken brawls.
The future of Conwy Comrades Sports and Social Club will be decided following complaints about loud music, anti-social behaviour and fights involving up to 60 people.
Sanctions open to Conwy council's licensing committee include removing or altering the licence.
The club said it was working hard to remedy the issues.
Members of the sub-committee met on Wednesday to decide what action to take against the club.
It comes after numerous and repeated complaints about violence and loud music at the Church Street venue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Stamped on'
One incident on Christmas Eve saw people "stamped on and knocked unconscious" in the car park, the report said.
Senior environmental health officer Lianne Martin, who authored the report said the police had been called a number of times.
"One complainant has described how their young daughter was physically shaking on Christmas Eve after what she had witnessed from her bedroom window on what should have been a special night," she said.
"This is quite simply unacceptable. Residents local to the club should be able to relax and have the quiet enjoyment of their property."
The club had already received two abatement notices from the council and appealed twice, only to withdraw the appeals on both occasions, promising to work with the council before resident complaints started again.
It is also alleged that patrons set up a makeshift beer garden in the car park without a licence.
'Simply unacceptable'
Club officials told the council and police they were determined to make the club a better resource for the community.
A decision on the club's future will follow within five working days and likely include a range of measures - if the licence to operate is not revoked.