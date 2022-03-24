Fforestfach electric bike crash: Man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A driver has been charged with attempted murder and multiple driving offences after an alleged hit-and-run.
Police were called to the incident in Fforestfach, Swansea, which involved a grey Ford Ecosport and an electric bike, at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday.
The 26-year-old bike rider remains in hospital with life-changing injuries.
On Thursday a 29-year-old man appeared before Swansea Magistrates' Court where the case was committed to Swansea Crown Court.
Det Insp Jason Kingdom said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their understanding and cooperation over the last couple of days.
"At this stage, we are kindly asking that locals remain calm and respect the judicial process."