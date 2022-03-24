Logan Mwangi's step-dad told extravagant lies, court told
A step-father told "extravagant" lies over the death of a young boy to avoid being "done for murder", a court heard.
The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 external injuries, including severe internal injuries.
His mother Angharad Williamson, 31, her partner John Cole, 40, and a boy,14, who cannot be named, deny murder.
The allegations were made by Ms Wiliamson during police interviews heard earlier at Cardiff Crown Court.
The police interviews with Ms Williamson were carried out at Bridgend Police Station, where she also said Mr Cole had told her he had "46 convictions in the past", adding that "he killed him [Logan]".
She was asked about the account Mr Cole had given to police after he was arrested.
In her interview she described Mr Cole as her "ex-partner". She said Mr Cole had "lied" about her hitting five-year-old Logan, ripping his pyjamas, sleeping in his room and screaming "he's dead".
She told police: "No, this is incorrect."
Asked about Mr Cole's account, she said: "This story is very extravagant."
She said she was asleep because her medication "knocks me out cold".
In her police interview, Ms Williamson was asked why John Cole would lie. She replied: "Because he doesn't want to get done for murder."
She said Logan was made to wear a mask in the house because he had contracted Covid, and said Mr Cole would make Logan "face the wall".
She said Logan had been "the apple of my eye ever since he was born", and that he would hurt himself "to get the attention".
During the police interview, she also described what happened in the hours before Logan's body was found.
She said: "I woke up and Logan wasn't there."
The court heard she told the officer who arrested her: "I asked for your help and you're blaming me."
The police officer in the interview asked her whether she was responsible for Logan's death.
She replied: "I have absolutely nothing to do with my son's death."
The police officer said there was CCTV of her house in the period before Logan's body was discovered, the court heard.
"A person is seen to leave your address and they appear to be carrying something," the officer had told Ms Williamson.
"They're carrying something in their arms."
The police officer asked Ms Williamson who she thought that was. She replied: "J Cole."
'Vicious and manipulative'
Ms Williamson was asked if she knew anything about lights in her house, or movement outside her house in the early hours of the morning before Logan's body was found.
She said: "I was asleep, if I was awake this wouldn't have happened, I could have saved him."
She added: "If I was awake Logan would be alive."
Jurors heard she was asked about Logan's injuries.
She said: "He had slight bumps and bruises, but kids do."
She said when she put him to bed, "none of those face marks were there when I left him".
She told police Mr Cole had initially "swept me off my feet", but had since ruined her life and was "conniving, vicious and manipulative".
All three defendants deny murder.
Ms Williamson and the teenager have also pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice. Mr Cole admits this charge.
The trial continues.