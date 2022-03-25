Bute Park: Three jailed for doctor's homophobic murder
Two men and a 17-year-old girl have been jailed for life for the homophobic murder of a doctor in a city centre park.
Psychiatrist Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was attacked in Cardiff's Bute Park on 20 July 2021, and died 16 days later.
Jason Edwards, 25 and Lee William Strickland, 36, will both serve a minimum of 33 years.
Dionne Timms-Williams, who was 16 at the time of the crime, will serve a minimum of 18 years.
Sentencing the three, Judge Daniel Williams said they had chosen to target gay men in Bute Park because they believed their victim would be "less likely to report the crime", and also "sheer homophobia".
All three had admitted to manslaughter, but were found guilty of murder after a trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.
Judge Williams said Dr Jenkins was a "kind and compassionate man," adding "the world is the drabber for his passing, it's less kind and less colourful".
He added: "Why the three of you formed such a toxic mix will never be known, but you wanted to show how little you valued human life".
The sound of the attack was captured on CCTV, lasting possibly as long as 28 minutes. The judge said there were "no words to describe the audio recording".
In a statement Dr Jenkins wife said his death had hit the family hard, adding: "He was such a kind soul who would never hurt anyone".
'Our world fell apart'
"When the family learnt what happened our world fell apart. Gary was much loved by all who knew him."
She said their two daughters had been "massively affected" and were now "struggling in areas where they previously were thriving."
"We cannot bring Gary back, there are no winners, only losers. But as a family we are relieved that justice is done and through this harrowing process we hope to restore our faith in humanity," she added.
Nathan Williams, who had been friends with Dr Jenkins since school, descried him as a "caring, sensitive and compassionate person", and a "whirlwind, who made life interesting".
He said his death represented a "deeply painful loss felt each day by colleagues, patients and friends" with some colleagues saying that "life has lost its vibrancy" since the attack.
He added he had not been able to enter the park since his friend's death.
"That beautiful park will now always bee the place he was taken from us," he said.
The three were also sentenced for offences of robbery and assault, to run concurrently with their life sentences.
When released they will spend the rest of their lives on licence, Cardiff Crown Court heard.