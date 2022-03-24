Covid: Face mask row led to man being run over in Caerphilly
A man has been jailed for driving his car into another motorist after attacking him in a petrol station for not wearing a face mask.
Darren Smith, 47, assaulted Stephen Callaghan at Morrisons in Caerphilly.
Mr Callaghan said: "He looked at my Covid exemption badge, said something I didn't fully understand and then headbutted me."
Smith, from Caerphilly, admitted assault and dangerous driving and was jailed for nine months.
Cardiff Crown Court heard the confrontation started in the afternoon of 25 October last year, when Mr Callaghan was on a shopping trip with his two grandchildren.
CCTV footage released by the police shows him behind Smith in the queue in the petrol station kiosk.
Smith can be seen turning towards Mr Callaghan and headbutting him before both men push each other.
The footage finally shows Mr Callaghan leaving the kiosk petrol station and being struck at speed by a silver Volkswagen Polo.
Prosecutor Nick Gedge said: "Independent bystanders describe Mr Smith leaving the shop and saying 'we'll take this outside' or 'I'll see you outside'.
"Mr Smith went to his car and was heard by one of the witnesses to rev his engine loudly. In effect he drove off and hit Mr Callaghan before driving away, with Mr Callaghan going to the floor."
The defendant fled but police arrested him that evening.
He claimed Mr Callaghan "taunted" him in the queue and tried to swing for him, which was "clearly not borne out by the CCTV", said Mr Gedge.
Smith, of Ceiriog Drive, has previous convictions for assault causing actual bodily harm and burglary, as well as drug and public order offences.
His barrister told the court her client "fully understands" the impact his actions have had on Mr Callaghan, adding he had family members who "wish to support him in managing his anger moving forwards".
"This was an outrageous, mindless episode of violence aggravated by your previous convictions and by the fact you used your car as a weapon," the judge said.
The court heard Mr Callaghan told police he had pain in his hip following the crash, but did not need to go to the hospital. He also said the incident left him wary about going to fuel stations.
Smith was also disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.