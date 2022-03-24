NHS Wales: Record waiting lists for 21st consecutive month
- Published
The numbers of people on waiting lists for non-urgent hospital treatment in Wales have hit record levels for the 21st month in a row.
The numbers rose to 688,836 in January, but the rate of increase has slowed.
There was also a rise in number of calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service during February - the ninth month in a row that more than 100 life-threatening calls were made each day.
The Welsh government said coronavirus affected services in January.
The Royal College of Surgeons said the figures showed the "unprecedented challenge facing surgical teams and patients in Wales".
A Welsh government spokeswoman said: "The Omicron wave continues to have an impact on staffing levels, which placed a considerable strain on the NHS, with January 2022 seeing the highest level of staff sickness due to Covid since April 2020.
"Despite the number of staff absences, thanks to the heroic efforts of our NHS staff, January saw the second smallest month-on-month increase of the total waiting list since the start of the pandemic."
It comes as the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was deploying paramedics on bicycles to help deal with pressures.
A record number of patient pathways are also waiting longer than 36 weeks.
As one patient may be on several "pathways" to treatment, the number of patients affected will be lower.
The Welsh Ambulance Service's target of reaching the most urgent calls within eight minutes improved slightly for February, but at 55% was still well below the 65% target.
Average daily attendances to A&E during February also increased by 8.7%, with numbers waiting longer than the four-hour and 12-hour targets increasing.
In fact, more patients were waiting longer than 12 hours to be treated than in any month to date - apart from October last year.
The number of cancer pathways that were closed because the patient did not have cancer increased, but performance against the 62-day treatment target fell to the lowest proportion on record.
"Unfortunately the combination of staffing, winter pressures and the ongoing Omicron wave meant some people continue to wait longer for treatment than we would like, with the over 36-week [wait] position increasing again this month," the Welsh government spokeswoman added.
"Consultants continue to see all patients in order of clinical priority, with the most urgent patients seen first."
Susan Hill, a vascular surgeon in Wales and acting director for Wales at the Royal College of Surgeons, said: "Today's figures demonstrate the unprecedented challenge facing surgical teams and patients in Wales, there are now 56,515 patients waiting more than two years for treatment, a record number.
"Patients need to know there is a plan for the recovery of elective services in Wales and that plan must include strategic direction from the Welsh government to health boards on how to roll out Covid-light surgical hubs across Wales.
"We must also make sure that NHS staff communicate with patients to keep them informed about how long they will have to wait for treatment, and to make sure they are fully supported during this difficult time."