Gwynedd: 13-year-old arrested after assaulting police officer
- Published
A 13-year-old has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.
North Wales Police officers attended a medical emergency after a male was found with head injuries in Penygroes, Gwynedd, at 19:45 GMT on 22 March.
As the officers administered first aid, they were approached by a large group of people and were verbally abused and physically assaulted, the force said.
A 26-year-old man was also arrested for a public order offence and assaulting a police officer.
They have both been released pending further inquiries.
Insp Arwel Hughes said: "For emergency service workers to be subject to this level of verbal and physical abuse in unacceptable and will not be tolerated."