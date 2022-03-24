Penarth: Stanwell School staff member suspended after arrest
- Published
A member of staff at a comprehensive school has been suspended after he was arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images.
Stanwell School, in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, confirmed a member of staff was suspended after South Wales Police arrested a 45-year-old man.
The man, from Barry, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Head teacher Trevor Brown said there were "no safeguarding concerns" relating to other members of staff.
He added pupils at the school, which received a glowing "excellent" rating from inspectors Estyn in 2015, were "in no way at risk".
A spokesperson for Vale of Glamorgan Council said: "The council's safeguarding team are currently supporting the police with their enquiries.
"In line with the school's robust safeguarding procedures, the member of staff was suspended with immediate effect and is not working at school.
"There are no safeguarding concerns in relation to any other members of staff in connection with this investigation."