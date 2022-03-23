Bird flu 'kills 30 birds' at Cardiff's Roath Park
An outbreak of avian flu is believed to have killed more than 30 birds at a city park.
The virus was first identified at Cardiff's Roath Park when a dead goose tested positive last month.
Since then people have been advised to avoid touching or feeding birds at the popular lake.
Cardiff council said bird flu was common in winter and posed an extremely low risk to the public, though people should not touch sick or dead birds.
The H5N1 strain has been found elsewhere in Wales, with restrictions imposed near some commercial sites.
"Although the virus poses a low risk to people, Public Health Wales and Cardiff council continue to advise the public to not hand-feed the birds and say it remains critical not to touch sick or dead birds," the council said.
People are offered anti-viral treatment after exposure to infected birds.