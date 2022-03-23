EuroMillions: Holder of Gwent £1m lottery ticket claims prize
The hunt for Wales' mystery millionaire is over, after a EuroMillions ticket buyer put in a claim.
The National Lottery had been trying to find the winner of the £1m Millionaire Maker 8 March draw.
The ticket, code HJXG 53256, was bought in the old Gwent county area of south-east Wales.
Andy Carter of lottery operator Camelot said: "What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize".
"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process."
Camelot said that as with all big wins, it will check to see if the ticket is valid before paying out the prize.
It will then be up to the winner to decide whether to go public with the news.
Winners have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their money.