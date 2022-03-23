Newport limousine theft: Boy, 16, arrested after crash
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released under investigation after a limousine was stolen and crashed.
Gwent Police said at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday the vehicle was taken without permission from a garage on Traston Road, Newport.
The large white limo was badly damaged when it was driven through a barrier at an industrial estate on Caswell Way.
It also crashed into a lamppost as it was being returned to the garage, about 10 minutes after it was taken.
The boy, who is from the Newport area, has also been referred to the youth offending service.