Swansea: Hit-and-run suspect arrested following police chase
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving following a police pursuit.
Officers wanted to speak to the man following an alleged "deliberate" hit-and run in Fforestfach, Swansea, on Sunday.
A stolen car driven by the 29-year-old suspect was seen by police officers on Tuesday at around 15:00 GMT on Mynydd Newydd Road, Penlan.
The man was eventually arrested on Blaenymaes Drive, Swansea.
A 26 year-old man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries following Sunday's incident, which involved a grey Ford Ecosport and an electric bike.
The arrested man remains in custody.
Detective Inspector Jason Kingdom said: "This was a shocking incident that has left one man with life-changing injuries.
"We appreciate there has been concern amongst our communities as a result of the incident in the Fforestfach area on Sunday.
"Following a police pursuit, in which the suspect has shown a clear disregard for the safety of others, officers have managed to bring this vehicle to a stop and detain the man."
The force is appealing to witnesses for information on the 20 March incident.