Swansea: Hit-and-run suspect arrested following police chase

The police chase led to congestion in the area

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving following a police pursuit.

Officers wanted to speak to the man following an alleged "deliberate" hit-and run in Fforestfach, Swansea, on Sunday.

A stolen car driven by the 29-year-old suspect was seen by police officers on Tuesday at around 15:00 GMT on Mynydd Newydd Road, Penlan.

The man was eventually arrested on Blaenymaes Drive, Swansea.

A 26 year-old man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries following Sunday's incident, which involved a grey Ford Ecosport and an electric bike.

The arrested man remains in custody.

The police pursuit followed a hit-and-run on Sunday which left a 26-year-old cyclist with "life-changing" injuries

Detective Inspector Jason Kingdom said: "This was a shocking incident that has left one man with life-changing injuries.

"We appreciate there has been concern amongst our communities as a result of the incident in the Fforestfach area on Sunday.

"Following a police pursuit, in which the suspect has shown a clear disregard for the safety of others, officers have managed to bring this vehicle to a stop and detain the man."

The force is appealing to witnesses for information on the 20 March incident.

