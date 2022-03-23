Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, 'wanted to kill all the kids'
A teenager accused of murdering five-year-old Logan Mwangi was heard saying "Where are the kids? I want to kill all the kids", a court has been told.
Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 external injuries.
His mother Angharad Williamson, her partner, John Cole and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named, deny murder.
A support worker told Cardiff Crown Court the boy's comments came after Logan's death.
Another senior support worker said she heard the defendant singing: "I love to punch kids in the head, it's orgasmic."
She added the 14-year-old also said he "might just plead guilty next week", but jurors also heard he told his social worker he did not hurt Logan.
The court was also read a transcript of a phone call between Ms Williamson, 31, and her mother, in which she discussed John Cole pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice, a charge which she and the 14-year-old deny.
She said: "How is it that he can plead guilty to perverting the course of justice? How can he plead not guilty to murder?"
"What has he done to my son? I need to know," she added.
A letter from Ms Williamson to her family was also read to the court, in which she denied any involvement in Logan's death.
It read: "I've lost my son and my ex-partner admitted to hurting child L and moving his body.
"As my parents I hope you know I have nothing to do with child L's death.
"I'm not the monster they are saying I am in the media."
She added she felt "alone and scared" and told them the "truth" about Logan would come out.
The court also heard from Sarah Jones, a prison officer who escorted Mr Cole to a hearing while he was on remand.
She said Mr Cole said to her "I don't know why they think I could have murdered Logan" after her colleague left the room.
All three defendants deny Logan's murder.
The two adults are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
The trial continues.