Grass fires: Services under 'significant pressure'
Fire services are under "quite significant pressure" this week due to grass fires according to one service boss.
On Tuesday night, there were 160 calls about one grass fire alone in Kilvey Hill, Swansea.
Sean Lloyd of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said "the majority of fires are deliberate".
He added there was a high number of calls from the weekend's good weather, but most were now under control.
However, he warned: "The week ahead (weather-wise) is looking really good, but we have a plan in place."
Mr Lloyd said farmers and landowners could help by checking firebreaks and he urged members of the public to report incidents.
Neil Davies of South Wales Fire and Rescue said five engines, a fire fighting helicopter, a specialist burns team and tactical officers dealt with a large fire on Wattsville mountain, Caerphilly county, on Tuesday.
He said it covered about seven hectares (17 acres), adding: "The vast majority of these wildfires are deliberately set and attending them takes vital resources away from our communities that would normally be available for other emergencies."
During warm weather, fires have spread rapidly on Wattsville mountain, including some covering areas larger than 300 hectares (741 acres) in the past.
On Tuesday evening, services reported another three major grass fires - in Swansea, the Vale of Glamorgan near Cardiff Airport, and in Crickhowell, Powys.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they had to deal with about 10 incidents.