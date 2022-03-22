Cross Hands cow killed by police after escaping abattoir
A cow that escaped from an abattoir has been killed by police officers.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the cow escaped from Cig Calon Cymru in Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, at about 07:20 GMT on Tuesday.
The force said the animal was "behaving aggressively" towards people and was "extremely agitated" and there was no feasible way to contain it.
Police said the cow was "humanely destroyed" after officers sought advice from experts, but has not said how.
The road leading to the abattoir at the Cross Hands Industrial Estate was closed, but has since reopened.