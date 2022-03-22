Missing Robert Williams: New appeal 20 years after boy disappeared
- Published
The search for a missing teenager has been renewed, 20 years after he disappeared.
Robert Williams was 15 when he went missing from his home in Resolven, Neath, on 22 March 2002.
Despite extensive inquiries and appeals, South Wales Police have been unable to find him for two decades.
But on the 20th anniversary of his disappearance, detectives said they "remain committed to finding out what happened to Robert".
Det Insp David Butt said: "All outstanding missing person cases remain open and are revisited periodically in case new evidence comes to light.
"We remain committed to finding out what happened to Robert."
He believed the local communities of Resolven and Aberdulais had "key information that might help us understand what happened to him".
"It may seem challenging to recall details from 20 years ago, but no matter how small or insignificant you think the information you hold is, it could prove vital to our investigation and could help provide Robert's family with much needed closure.
"Twenty years without answers has been agony for them - please, if you hold information, it is not too late to do the right thing after all this time and come forward."