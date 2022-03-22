Kaylea Titford: Newtown parents charged over her death
- Published
The parents of a disabled teenager have been charged with causing her death by allowing her to become morbidly obese.
Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.
Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, from Newtown, are charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.
They appeared at Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Ms Titford's dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.
The charges also accuse the parents of not ensuring she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition, had a safe and hygienic environment, her physical health was maintained or that reasonable medical help was sought.
The pair did not enter a plea and will next appear at Mold Crown Court on 14 April.