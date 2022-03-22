Newtown pair in court charged over death of Kaylea Titford
- Published
Two people have been charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of a teenager.
Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020.
Alun Titford, 44, and Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, from Newtown, are charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.
They appeared at Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The pair did not enter a plea and will next appear at Mold Crown Court on 14 April.