Swansea: Electric bike crash was deliberate, police say

The crash happened near this Tesco petrol station in Swansea

Police are looking for a driver involved in a "deliberate" hit-and-run which left an electric bike rider with serious injuries.

The bike was hit by a grey Ford Ecosport at around 15:00 GMT on Sunday on Ffordd Cynore, Fforestfach, Swansea, near the Tesco Petrol Station.

The 26-year-old rider is being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Police said they are treating it as a "deliberate act", after the driver failed to stop.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

