Swansea: Electric bike crash was deliberate, police say
Police are looking for a driver involved in a "deliberate" hit-and-run which left an electric bike rider with serious injuries.
The bike was hit by a grey Ford Ecosport at around 15:00 GMT on Sunday on Ffordd Cynore, Fforestfach, Swansea, near the Tesco Petrol Station.
The 26-year-old rider is being treated in hospital for his injuries.
Police said they are treating it as a "deliberate act", after the driver failed to stop.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.