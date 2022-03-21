Missing Swansea doctor: David Holland search in New Zealand
A doctor originally from Swansea has gone missing in New Zealand.
David Holland, 31, vanished on Friday, 11 March after telling friends that he was going for a swim at a beach near his home in Tauranga on North Island.
Local police said he then failed to turn up for work, which was out of character.
Volunteers have been helping search for him, and more than £11,000 has been raised to help his family. Police said they are concerned for his welfare.