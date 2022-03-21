Dog saved from Maentwrog river ravine by mountain rescue
- Published
A distraught dog has been rescued from a river ravine by a mountain rescue team.
It was heard howling on Sunday by its owner, who called for help after being unable to get close.
Members of Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said they were on the scene, near Maentwrog, Gwynedd, within 10 minutes.
With the help of ropes they were able to remove the dog from the hole, where it was trapped under a fallen branch.
It was then sent to be checked out by a vet.
A spokesman for the rescue team said: "There can be no doubt that the poor dog's life was saved in this incident and we wish him a full recovery."