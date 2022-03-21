Rhossili rip tide sweeps surfers out to sea on Gower
- Published
Two surfers were swept out to sea in strong winds after becoming caught in a rip tide.
Rescuers used a 200ft (61m) vantage point on cliffs above Rhossili, Gower, to locate them, before sending a lifeboat.
They were brought to shore, cold and shocked at about 13:00 GMT Sunday, and medics checked them over.
The Coastguard said soon after another surfer got into difficulty but was able to get to shore themselves.
It warned people to check the weather and know their limits while in the sea.
Rip tides are also known as rip currents, according to the Met Office.
These are strong currents running out to sea, which can quickly take you from shallow water out of your depth, and can be difficult to spot.
Across the world, and in the UK more than 60% of RNLI lifeguard incidents involve rip currents.
The advice is to stay calm - as rip currents do not pull people under water, and most people get into trouble due to panic and fatigue.