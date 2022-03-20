Cardiff Central: Man taken to hospital after fall on train tracks
A man who fell in between the tracks and a train at Cardiff Central railway station was taken to hospital.
The Welsh Ambulance Service sent a number of responders after being called at 17:52 GMT on Saturday.
A cycle response unit, a mobile response team of paramedics and a helimed helicopter attended the station.
The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff by ambulance.
Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Cardiff Central, some lines are blocked.— Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) March 19, 2022
Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice. pic.twitter.com/T007xMt29O
A GWR spokesman said the train was heading into the station, going from Port Talbot to Paddington.
"The matter is being investigated," he added.
Transport for Wales announced on Saturday that some lines were blocked because of the incident.