Cardiff: Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following reports of a stabbing.
South Wales Police attended a property on Plymouth Wood Road, Ely, Cardiff, at around 05:00 GMT on Sunday morning.
A 32-year-old man was taken to University Hospital of Wales where he is in a stable condition.
Both parties are known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.