Cardiff: Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing

Police officers and the ambulance service attended Plymouth Wood Road, Cardiff, in the early hours of Sunday morning

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following reports of a stabbing.

South Wales Police attended a property on Plymouth Wood Road, Ely, Cardiff, at around 05:00 GMT on Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man was taken to University Hospital of Wales where he is in a stable condition.

Both parties are known to each other and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

