Cardiff: Hundreds gather at anti-racism protest
- Published
Hundreds of people have gathered at an anti-racism march in Cardiff.
The march is to mark the United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Speakers at the protest include Stand Up to Racism's Nimi Trivedi and Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price.
Ms Trivedi, who helped organise the march, said the aim was to "make a stand against racism" and "show we are united".
"The march today is part of the international protest to mark the UN day against racism," said Ms Trivedi.
"This march is being supported by a number of different trade unions in Wales and anti-racism organisations, as well as community groups," she added.
"I think the turnout is very good, it's a good day for it as well, we are very pleased with it."
'We need an anti-racist Wales'
Also attending the protest was Senedd minister for social justice Jane Hutt, who said Wales needs to be "anti-racist" in every aspect of life.
"This is a very important day, it's the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination," the Labour MS said.
"I'm joining the people here today because we are determined in the Welsh government to make sure that we have race equality across Wales.
"We've learnt a lot over the past three years since the start of the pandemic of the disadvantage and discrimination that often affects our black, Asian and minority ethnic communities."
To mark United Nations International Day Against Race Discrimination, we are looking forward to standing up against racism on Sunday 20th March in Cardiff!! Join us and hear from an amazing line up of speakers including our own @rocdaboss76 ✊🏾🏴 ❤️#AntiRacismDay pic.twitter.com/YLOuV6QkVh— EYST- Ethnic Minorities & Youth Support Team Wales (@eystwales) March 16, 2022
Speaking at the march was Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, who in his speech said current policy "undermined" black, Asian and ethnic minority groups.
"We're here to stand up against racism, we're seeing right across society the effects of systemic structural racism," he told the BBC.
"That systemic racism unfortunately is seen right across our society, from our education system to our health system, and in our economy as well," Mr Price added.
"We as a society have said we want to be anti-racist nation here in Wales, well it's time we turn those words into deeds."