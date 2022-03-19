Dai Jones Llanilar: Hundreds attend funeral
- Published
Hundreds gathered in the rural village of Llanilar for the funeral of one of Wales's most loved and respected broadcasters.
Dai Jones, Llanilar, died in early March at the age of 78.
Since his death many tributes have been paid reflecting his life as an iconic radio and television presenter and distinguished farmer.
The funeral was held at Carmel Chapel, Llanilar, with an estimated 600 mourners in attendance.
'The true Prince of Wales'
Huw Tudor, a lifelong friend of Dai, described him as "a friend of all, the true Prince of Wales and the countryside".
Hi friend Beti Griffiths, who was also the head teacher at Llanilar Primary School, said Dai was an "excellent communicator" and always had time to talk to people.
"He was one in a thousand," she added.
Dai received many honours during his career, including the Sir Bryner Jones Memorial Award for services to farming, he was made an MBE and was president of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in 2010.
In 2004 Dai Jones was given BAFTA Cymru fellowship award for his contribution to broadcasting in Wales and in 1970 at the Ammanford National Eisteddfod he won the Blue Ribbon competition at the age of 26.
He also represented Wales in international sheepdog trials.
Dai was born in London and moved to Wales as a young child, living with relatives in Llangwyryfon, Ceredigion.
His parents, both from Ceredigion, ran a dairy business in the Holloway area of London.
But the young Dai didn't like city life and after one holiday in Llangwyryfon he decided to stay with his uncle and aunt and not go back to London.
He went on to spent most of his life in Llanilar.
He leaves a widow, Olwen, and one son, John.