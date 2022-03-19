Gorseinon: Girls arrested after crash into opticians'
Two teenage girls aged 15 and 16 are being held in custody after a car reversed into a shop front.
South Wales Police was called at 22:52 GMT on Friday after a car drove into Gorseinion Eye Centre, High Street, Gorseinon, Swansea.
Both girls have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.
The younger girl has also been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.
Due to an incident we will not be open on Saturday 19th March. At this time we are unable to access our appointment diary so apologise to anyone who has an appointment that we have not been able to contact.Posted by Gorseinon Eye Centre on Friday, March 18, 2022
Owner Helen Silverberg, who runs the business with her husband Jeremy, and David and Mandy Griffiths, praised neighbouring businesses and residents for their support.
"From the staff at Greggs bringing us coffees to the Crossroads clinic offering us space if we need it next week - so many residents and passers-by have wished us well," she said.
"It's a lovely community in Gorseinon."
In a Facebook post, the business said it would remain closed on Saturday and, as it had been unable to access its appointment diary, it apologised to anyone with an appointment who had not been contacted.