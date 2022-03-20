Covid: Self-isolation 'should continue' after Wales laws lift
People should continue to isolate if they have Covid symptoms and use face masks even when legal restrictions are lifted, according to a health expert.
Legal rules on wearing masks and self-isolation are set to end this month.
But Public Health Wales' Dr Giri Shankar said there was a "risk that people might confuse the ending of legal restrictions as the same as ending of medical requirements".
If symptomatic or test positive, people should still self isolate, he said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has also previously said people would be advised to wear face masks when coronavirus laws are expected to go by 28 March.
Covid-19 infections are continuing to increase in Wales, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS), with one in 25 people estimated to have had the virus in the latest week.
Dr Shankar said: "It is about shifting the responsibility for individual customised protective behaviours.
"As a baseline measure, we still think a number of those measures should still continue such as hand hygiene, compliance with vaccination where possible, adhering to face coverings, and most importantly, when people have symptoms, they should still come forward and take a test.
"If they are symptomatic or test positive, they should still continue to self isolate, though not the legal requirement mandates it," he told BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement.
Dr Shankar said a "cultural shift is absolutely necessary" in terms of people going to work when feeling unwell.
"Economic drivers are far more compelling for people and the culture of presenteeism, despite symptoms, is something that we need to look at," he said.
"That's something that we see quite a bit in the NHS and social care system also... conscientious professionals take it upon themselves to be present at work, even when they are not severely unwell, but with some mild symptoms."
Free lateral flow tests (LFTs) will end from June in Wales, prompting leading business group CBI Wales to call for them to be used "throughout the year" before being phased out.
The country will be the last part of the UK to totally lift its coronavirus restrictions.