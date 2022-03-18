Taiwo Abubakar: Cardiff mum in court after death of son
- Published
A woman has appeared before court charged with the neglect and manslaughter of her three-year-old son.
Taiwo Abubakar was found dead at home on 29 June 2020.
His mother, Olabisi Abubakar, 41, of Cardiff, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with his manslaughter.
She was also charged with two counts of child neglect for offences alleged to have taken place between 1 June 2020 and 30 June 2020.
Ms Abubakar is next set to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on 14 April.