Covid pandemic: Infections continue to rise in Wales
Covid-19 infections are continuing to increase in Wales, one of the key indicators of the pandemic has shown.
One in 25 people are estimated to have had Covid in the latest week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Its weekly swab survey, which has been ongoing since 2020, takes thousands of samples from households each week.
About 125,400 people had the virus in the week ending 12 March, which is 4.13% of the population.
That is an increase on the previous week's estimate, which was that 97,900 people were infected.
The swab survey has become a reliable and increasingly important tool to measure the level of infections, as testing data becomes harder to read.
The age group in Wales with the highest proportion with Covid was estimated to be two-year-olds, as well as 26 and 27-year-olds (8.3%) but to be as low as 0.7% in those over 85.
ONS said the percentage of people testing positive increased in adults aged 20 years and over but the trend was uncertain for younger ages.
The estimate for Wales is a lower proportion than those for the other UK nations and all but three English regions - north east England, Yorkshire and Humber and West Midlands.
Infections are estimated to involve one in 20 people in England and one in 14 in both Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The infection survey is a useful indicator, as it is not only carried out among thousands of households weekly but picks up asymptomatic people.
With the winding down of mass testing in April, it is expected to become the most reliable surveillance tool.
Separate figures from Public Health Wales are also showing the fast spread of the sub-variant of Omicron - although the indicators are that it is not leading to more serious illness which requires hospital care.
There were twice as many cases involving the sub-variant of Omicron (BA.2) sequenced in the last week compared to the main Omicron variant (BA.1).
It is dominant in most areas of Wales, apart from Anglesey and Gwynedd.