Betsi Cadwaladr: Vascular patients pay 'high price'
Patients in north Wales have paid a "very high price" after delays in some services being moved to England, the head of a health watchdog said.
After two incidents in the vascular service, Betsi Cadwaladr health board will send complex vascular patients to Liverpool for at least a month.
This is while the "concerning" incidents are investigated.
The North Wales Community Health Council (CHC) believes they should have been sent weeks ago.
Incidents are being investigated after a damning report into vascular services by the Royal College of Surgeons last month, which also resulted in the health minister issuing a final warning to the health board.
The North Wales CHC has called for vascular services to be placed in special measures, along with mental health services - which have also been criticised.
Chief officer Geoff Ryall-Harvey said: "These patients have paid a very high price as a result of the delay in sending complex vascular patients to Liverpool, as recommended by the CHC weeks ago."
Betsi Cadwaladr health board has so far refused to explain the nature of the incidents.
About four additional emergency procedures per week are expected to take place at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, rather than Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, in Denbighshire.
Services at the hospital will also be affected, with about 20 surgeries and 60 outpatients appointments delayed over the next month.
The Welsh government had responded to the move by saying: "The health minister has been clear that the health board needs to address these service issues with immediate effect.
"It is encouraging support is being offered by the Liverpool vascular network and this comes in response to the recommendations made by the Royal College of Surgeons."