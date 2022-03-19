Swansea scientist helps protect Amazon's tallest trees
By Neil Prior
BBC News
- Published
They are up to 500 years old and soar into the Amazon sky almost as high as the tower containing Big Ben.
Yet until 2018 nobody knew they were there.
Royal Society Research Fellow Jackie Rosette from Swansea University is part of an academic team which has recently visited the tallest trees in the tropical rainforest.
Their findings have ensured they will now be protected by the Brazilian government.
The expedition was led by Prof Eric Gorgens of Universidade Federal dos Vales do Jequitinhonha e Mucuri (UFVJM).
Around double the height of the surrounding jungle canopy, they were first detected by an airborne survey using the latest in laser technology.
Dr Rosette said: "Back in 2016-7, flights were conducted by the Brazilian National Institute of Space Research [INPE] over the Amazon forest, to allow more accurate estimates of carbon stored there.
"Yet we ended up finding something which we really hadn't expected: 52 trees measuring over 70m (230ft) and six of these reaching above 80m (262ft)."
She said, using a process called LIDAR, the sensors on the planes shot laser beams into the trees, and measured the rebounds they had back in order to ascertain the structure and precise dimensions of the forest.
However once Covid hit it was an agonising wait until last Christmas before Jackie and the team could set off on foot to see these giants for themselves.
"It's amazing to be in one of the most important environments in the world, among the trees that we had previously only seen in the data," Dr Rosette said.
With the help of two forest communities, Dr Rosette set out across some of the most challenging terrain on Earth.
Her reward was reaching the third-tallest of the six giants, measuring 83.5m (274ft).
The highest is another 5m (16ft) taller, putting it on nodding-terms with Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower at 96m (315ft).
When they were saplings the native people of Brazil were only just embarking on their struggle against their Portuguese colonial conquerors.
She said: "It's humbling to stand beneath the giant tree that started life centuries before our time, and which should long outlive us, continuing to protect us by helping to regulate our climate."
Though exactly why they exist at all has scientists scratching their heads.
The world's largest tree is a coastal redwood, Sequoia sempervirens, measuring 116m (380ft), at Redwood National Park, California.
However this grows in open air and is therefore not choked by the light-blocking of the Amazons canopy.
"All the trees we have verified so far are Dinizia excelsa.
"They are perfectly adapted to their environment and are helped by the stability of this part of the Amazon. The competitive advantage allows them to break through the dense canopy - typically about 40 to 50m (131ft to 164ft) in the Amazon Rain Forest - to reach the light.
"Achieving such heights requires huge amounts of energy and effort and in fact it puts them at greater risk of being struck down in a storm, but the benefits outweigh the risk," said Dr Rosette.
Although these giants are not just taller than their nearest neighbours they are almost double the height and nobody yet knows why.
Dr Rosette used handheld laser technology to measure the enormous girth of the trunk required to hold up such a massive tree.
One thing which is for certain is that they play host to hundreds of rare creatures and perform a massive part in capturing global carbon emissions.
"The Amazon rainforest holds around 17% of the world's carbon, and these giants hold around 60 - 70% of all the carbon in their region, so to lose them would have a devastating impact on climate change," she said.
Thankfully Dr Rosette and the team's pleas were heard by the Brazilian government in the state of Amapá which has agreed to use the team's research results as evidence to afford the giants Protected Monument status, preserving them and their surroundings.
"Being in the Amazon brought home the immense power of nature but also its vulnerability in the face of our actions.
"Although the 83.5m (274ft) example is not at risk, it is only 5km (three miles) away from an old logging track, so this support from the Brazilian government couldn't have come a moment too soon."
Dr Rosette, just home from Brazil, is already planning her next trip later this year, in search of the 88.5m (290ft) colossus at the head of the colony.