Swansea: Bridge closure threatens Vardre rugby club
By Aimee Thomas
Newyddion S4C
- Published
A rugby club is asking for a footbridge to be reopened because of the effect it's having on income.
Welsh Water closed Clydach Bridge in Swansea in 2019 because it was no longer safe.
But it left Vardre RFC's clubhouse and changing rooms cut off from its playing fields, halving its revenues.
Welsh Water said it understands the concerns and is in discussions to try to find a solution.
The president of the rugby club said the closure has had "a significant impact".
"We pride ourselves on being a community club," said Vardre RFC's David Waghorn. "The schools use our facilities, but they haven't since the bridge has closed because it's difficult getting young children over to the fields."
Mr Waghorn said it also meant fewer supporters at the club's fixtures because an alternative path to the playing field is steep and unlit, making it unsuitable for some.
"The steep embankment is totally unsuitable for the elderly, the disabled and young mothers pushing buggies," said Mr Waghorn. "So we've lost the older generation and young mothers who come to see their partners or children playing."
Mr Waghorn said three years without the footbridge meant the club's future is uncertain.
Gordon Walker, a local councillor, said people are also bypassing the rugby club after games, which is damaging its profitability.
"After the game, you expect supporters to come back to the club but because the motorway is so close to the other side of the field they don't bother,
"Our takings are down half on the weekend than what we normally have, so it's had a huge impact." said Mr Walker.
Risk of flooding
Some are also concerned about the environmental impact the bridge closure could have on Clydach.
Conservative MS for South West Wales, Tom Giffard, said people in the community used to clean the bridge.
"Now instead, there's debris building up around the bridge... building a dam and therefore [there] is a risk of flooding," he said.
"I want Welsh Water to assess that and see whether the fact that the bridge is closed is having an impact on flood risk in the area." he added.
Welsh Water said it: "Routinely undertakes visual inspections of the bridge which includes checking for any natural debris that may build up."