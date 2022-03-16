BBC News

Simon Green: Bridgend disability campaigner and athlete dies

Published
Image caption,
Simon Green was described as a "true inspiration"

Tributes have been paid to a prominent disability campaigner and wheelchair athlete who has died.

Simon Green, from Bridgend, raised thousands for charity and campaigned for disability rights.

He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020 after an MRI scan was delayed for two months because of the Covid pandemic.

Mr Green's death was confirmed by Bridgend Ravens rugby club, which said it was "devastated" in a tweet.

Media caption,
Simon Green spoke about coronavirus and his cancer diagnosis in 2020

The Bridgend Association of Voluntary Organisations said: "We are devastated to hear the sad news that Simon Green, chair and co-founder of Bridgend Disability Coalition has passed away.

"He was a true inspiration, raised thousands for charity and fought tirelessly for disability rights. He will be always missed and always remembered."

Wales Rugby League, where Mr Green worked in the media team, also tweeted a tribute.

Mr Green also championed disability access for a BBC Wales' Wales Investigates and also featured in a Panorama documentary about disability hate crime.

