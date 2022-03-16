Simon Green: Bridgend disability campaigner and athlete dies
Tributes have been paid to a prominent disability campaigner and wheelchair athlete who has died.
Simon Green, from Bridgend, raised thousands for charity and campaigned for disability rights.
He was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020 after an MRI scan was delayed for two months because of the Covid pandemic.
Mr Green's death was confirmed by Bridgend Ravens rugby club, which said it was "devastated" in a tweet.
The Bridgend Association of Voluntary Organisations said: "We are devastated to hear the sad news that Simon Green, chair and co-founder of Bridgend Disability Coalition has passed away.
"He was a true inspiration, raised thousands for charity and fought tirelessly for disability rights. He will be always missed and always remembered."
Wales Rugby League, where Mr Green worked in the media team, also tweeted a tribute.
Mr Green also championed disability access for a BBC Wales' Wales Investigates and also featured in a Panorama documentary about disability hate crime.
All at WRL are very sad to hear that former @BlueBullsRL and @WRLDragonhearts team manager Simon Green has passed away. Simon was also a former member of the Wales #rugbyleague media team. Our heartfelt condolences go to all his family and friends. Ein cydymdeimlad dwysaf. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iVhsvAGZC9— Wales Rugby League (@WalesRugbyL) March 15, 2022
We are devastated to announce the passing of lifelong Ravens supporter, Simon Green.— Bridgend Ravens (@bridgendravens) March 15, 2022
Simon followed Bridgend across Wales and around Europe for decades and was a vital part of our volunteer group.
He was a fantastic clubman and we'll miss him dearly.
Rest in peace, Simon 💙 pic.twitter.com/I2qAjfkuxh