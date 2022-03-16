Theatr Clwyd: Redevelopment under way with interim venue
A long-awaited £42m redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd is under way.
A leaking roof, poor disabled access, and safety issues at the Grade II-listed complex in Mold, Flintshire, meant it was facing closure without significant refurbishment.
A large extension will be built at the front of the theatre, featuring a three-storey foyer with restaurant, bar and cafe.
The work is due to be completed in 2024.
"It's so important to so many people," Theatr Clwyd's executive director Liam Evans-Ford said.
Modernising the "exhausted" 1970s building had been on his to-do list since he took up the post of executive director in 2017.
While building work is underway, Mr Evans-Ford said there would be no break in the programme thanks to an interim "theatre village" built in the grounds of the site.
The temporary venue will includes a foyer, bar, and a 270-seat auditorium called The Mix.
Mr Evans-Ford said it had taken him four years to get the funding in place - a total of £25m comes from the Welsh government with additional funds from Arts Council Wales and Flintshire council.
"It's a very exciting thing to lead on and it will be amazing when it's finished," he said.
North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths said Theatr Clwyd was a "valuable asset" to the region, with significant cultural significance and status not only in North Wales but also further afield.
Mr Ford-Evans said the community focus of the theatre, which first opened 46 years ago, will be retained.
"Right at the beginning we did a public consultation and more than 8,000 people fed in to what they want. And people were really clear. This place is more than bricks and mortar."
Back on stage
The first theatre production to be performed at The Mix will be Milky Peaks, a play that was due to open at Theatr Clwyd just as the pandemic hit.
Its actors are rehearsing in temporary rooms in Mold town centre, where the theatre's admin staff have relocated for the duration of the project.
Matthew Blake, who appears in the play, said it was exciting to be back after more than two years.
"It feels like this spring, the whole industry is opening up finally, hopefully," he said.
Closing most of the building for work to begin was a "huge undertaking" according to front of house manager Gill Chetcuti.
"We had the entire company involved in the decant. We've got 50 years of stuff in the old building that nobody ever threw away. Now all that is in storage."
But that hard work was soon replaced with excitement about the new project and the interim theatre village.
"People are just thrilled to be back out and back watching theatre," she said.