Wales' unemployment rate continues to fall
The unemployment rate in Wales has fallen further, the latest figures have indicated.
The unemployment rate in Wales stands at 3.0%, compared with a UK rate of 3.9%.
There were 45,000 people out of work between November and January, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Compared with the previous quarter, unemployment in Wales fell by 11,000 or 0.7%.
Wales continues to have a higher proportion of people who are economically inactive, compared with the rest of the UK.
These include students, the retired, and those who are long-term sick or disabled.
The ONS said Wales had 441,000 people who were economically inactive, a rate of 23.2%. The UK average is 21.3%.
The jobs market in Wales has been buoyant since last summer.
Recruitment firms have consistently warned of shortages in key areas, particularly hospitality and HGV drivers.
At one point drivers were so scarce they were being offered more pay than solicitors.
The latest ONS stats show that those seeking work have been able to fill some of the vacancies.
But with similarly low rates of unemployment across the UK, employers still face difficulty in attracting candidates who still have plenty of options.