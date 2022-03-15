Logan Mwangi murder trial: Boy disciplined at home, court told
- Published
A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made to stand on a step with his hands on a banister if he misbehaved, a court has heard.
John Cole, 40, Angharad Williamson, 30, and a 14-year-old who cannot be named, deny murdering Logan Mwangi.
A friend of Mr Cole, Callum Williams, told Cardiff Crown Court he had seen Logan being disciplined in the house in Sarn, Bridgend.
This included standing on the step for 30 minutes each time.
He was also denied Chinese takeaway and fed cereal for dinner instead for misbehaving, the court heard.
Mr Williams said he had seen Logan on a video call on 27 July, just days before his body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend.
He had 56 "catastrophic" injuries, which were consistent with a fall from a great height or a car crash, the court previously heard.
He said the boy was "very happy and joyful" and had been colouring in a picture of a field and some flowers.
The court was also told Logan had previously been taken to A&E after an injury to his arm or shoulder following a fall down the stairs.
Jurors were told hospital staff had referred the matter to social services because of concerns over a delay in reporting the injury, and Ms Williamson had "tried to put the injury back in place".
Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, step-father, John Cole, 40, both of Sarn, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murder.
All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
Ms Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Mr Cole admitted perverting the course of justice.
The two adults were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
The trial continues.