Logan Mwangi murder trial: Boy disciplined at home, court told
A five-year-old boy who was found dead in a river was made to stand on a step with his hands on a banister if he misbehaved, a court has heard.
John Cole, 40, Angharad Williamson, 30, and a 14 year old who cannot be named, deny murdering Logan Mwangi.
A friend of Mr Cole, Callum Williams, told Cardiff Crown Court he had seen Logan being disciplined in the house in Sarn, Bridgend.
This included standing on the step for 30 minutes each time.
He was also denied Chinese takeaway and fed cereal for dinner instead for misbehaving, the court heard.
Mr Williams said he had seen Logan on a video call on 27 July, just days before his body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend.
He said the boy was "very happy and joyful" and had been colouring in a picture of a field and some flowers.
The court was also told Logan had previously been taken to A&E after an injury to his arm or shoulder following a fall down the stairs.
Jurors were told hospital staff had referred the matter to social services because of concerns over a delay in reporting the injury, and Ms Williamson had "tried to put the injury back in place".
The court also heard from nursery teacher Catherine Richards who said Logan "would light up the classroom with his smile" and "was a very bright little boy" who had never been any trouble.
She said there was an occasion when she saw Logan with a bruise on his face, which said he had "poked himself" in school, but Ms Williamson said had been the result of him being hit with by a Nerf gun while playing with Mr Cole.
The court heard there was another incident when Logan had soiled himself in school, Ms Richards said Logan "was very distressed about it and didn't want mum to know". He asked for the clothes to be thrown out.
Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, step-father, John Cole, 40, both of Sarn, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all deny murder.
All three are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.
Ms Williamson and the youth pleaded not guilty to both offences, while Mr Cole admitted perverting the course of justice.
The two adults were also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
Last July, Logan was found with 56 "catastrophic" injuries, which were consistent with a fall from a great height or a car crash, the court previously heard.
The trial continues.