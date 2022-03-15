Dog poo fines top £25k in Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Published
Dog owners have been fined a total of more than £25,000 over the past year for fouling offences in a Welsh county.
Rhondda Cynon Taf council said it had issued more than 250 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) of £100 since March 2021.
This does not include owners who did not pay their fines and were taken to court, with some being charged as much as £374.
The council said all revenue from fines was invested in frontline services.
In February, 17 FPNs were issued, while six people were taken to court and fined more than the £100 charge.
This included people who left dog poo at Mount Pleasant Park in Beddau, Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd and at the Talbot Green recreation ground. All were fined £374.
The £25,000 annual total is from FPNs only and does not include court fines, so the figure is likely to be much higher.
'No excuse'
Ann Crimmings, from Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said: "There are over 1,500 red dog bins in Rhondda Cynon Taf in key hot spots [and] known dog walking routes, so there is no excuse not to bag it and bin it."