Ukraine War: Granddaughter, daughter and dog rescued at night
By Elen Wyn and Geraint Thomas
Newyddion S4C and BBC Wales in Slovakia
- Published
Twelve-year-old Albina left her home in Ukraine the middle of the night, wearing her Minnie Mouse pyjamas.
Her mother was with her, but she had to leave her father behind.
Gareth Roberts and his wife Nataliia, Albina's grandmother, were in Wales when Russia invaded Ukraine.
After seeing reports of fighting near their Ukrainian home, they drove across Europe to rescue the family members they could.
Gareth, 73 and Nataliia, 64, were immediately concerned about the safety of Nataliia's daughter Angelina, her 12-year-old granddaughter Albina and son-in-law Vova.
The couple knew that their son-in-law would not be allowed to leave, but wanted to bring Angelina and Albina back home to Wales, to safety.
Gareth and Nataliia drove almost 1,500 miles (2400 km) from their home near Trawsfynydd, in Gwynedd, to the Slovakia Ukraine border.
In Ukraine, Angelina and Albina packed everything they could in to the family car, including their dog Giina, and left in the early hours of Sunday, heading for the Slovakian border village of Vysne Nemeck.
At the border Gareth and Nataliia searched the faces of each passers-by, hoping to find their loved ones.
"Nataliia and I are really happy that we have arrived at the border," said Gareth, draped in a Welsh flag, his wife with an Ukrainian flag around her shoulders.
"And we know that Angelina and Albina are here as well which has raised our spirits."
Suddenly, Angelina and Albina are spotted - and the four are reunited.
'You are safe now'
"You're safe now," said Gareth as they embrace. "We'll look after you now."
Albina in her Minnie Mouse pyjamas tells her grandparents about her dawn escape, and how her father helped pack the car and how he was left behind to defend his home town.
"We are looking forward to getting back to Wales," said Gareth, "but we are also looking forward to the return to Ukraine, but it could be months before we can do that.
"We do hope things settle, we are keen to see our son in law again."
Having been fed by one of the charities based in the village, Gareth Roberts talks of his admiration for the volunteers, many from Britain, who travelled here to help.
"There are people dressed as clowns here entertaining the little children", he said.
"But it is getting cold here, and I think it will be many degrees below zero tonight and there are thousands [here].
"You do wonder where all of them are going to sleep."
'The fault of a silly man in Russia'
Gareth describes his admiration for their 12-year-old granddaughter: "I am so glad to see her, she's grown.
"She has got such a strong personality. 'I am positive' she says, 'all this is the fault of a silly man in Russia.'"
The next challenge is to return to Wales.
The visa requirements are being relaxed so that Ukrainians with passports and family in the UK can complete the Biometric stage of the application process at home, rather than wait for an interview in Europe.
Tonight this Welsh Ukrainian family are reunited.
But the relief and happiness is bitter sweet - there is no certainty they will see the loved ones they leave again.