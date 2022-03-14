Ukraine: Former soldier from Ruthin helps refugees flee
- Published
A former soldier from Denbighshire is helping sick and vulnerable people escape Ukraine and cross the border into Poland.
Keiran Murphy travelled to Ukraine with other British ex-servicemen to join the fight against the Russian invasion.
But after seeing refugees pouring into Poland, he began working with a medical team there instead.
The 34-year old from Ruthin is helping people who need support to get across the border, his twin brother said.
Luke Murphy, from Nannerch near Mold, said his "super hero" brother, who served in the army for 10 years, is working alongside a doctor, paramedic, driver and translator.
The team recently helped children leave an orphanage in Lviv, he said. "I am so glad he made that choice and didn't go over the border with a gun."
"He's got an 11 year old son. He probably saw what was happening and thought about his own child"
Luke and his family are now fundraising to pay for supplies to help refugees on their long journey to Poland.
"They need to buy things like protein bars and chocolate, and foil blankets. People are having to walk miles and its freezing cold."
He said he didn't know how long Keiran, is likely to stay in Poland.
"When he first went, I really didn't want him to go. But now I'm glad.
"There would be more dead without people like him," he said.