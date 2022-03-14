Emiliano Sala: Fatal flight organiser previously investigated
The man who arranged a flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala had been investigated for illegal public transport flights, an inquest heard.
A historical inquiry into David Henderson was undertaken years before the fatal accident in 2019.
But Civil Aviation Authority investigator Stephen Hunt said there was insufficient evidence to proceed.
Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died when their plane crashed in the English Channel in 2019.
Dorset Coroner's Court was told Henderson was not monitored following the initial investigation.
Henderson is currently serving an 18 month prison sentence for aviation offences relating to the arranging of the fateful flight
He arranged for Mr Ibbotson to take the footballer from Cardiff to Nantes and back again, when the plane crashed into the English Channel in January 2019 en route to Cardiff.
The inquest jury had previously heard Sala's blood had 58% carbon monoxide blood saturation. A pathologist called that "severe poisoning".
The 28 year old had been flying to Wales from France to join Cardiff City from Nantes.
Explaining how carbon monoxide could have entered the Piper Malibu's cabin, Brian McDermid, who works for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch, previously told the jury it most likely came from exhaust gasses seeping into the cabin through a heating system.
Mr McDermid said it have been the result of pressure testing not being done on the plane's exhaust system.
But he said there was no legal requirement for such tests, adding that during its last maintenance check "there was no evidence to suggest that the aircraft was not serviceable or fit to do that flight".
The inquest in Bournemouth continues