Ukraine: UK's refugee response shocking, charity says
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The UK government's response to accepting people fleeing Ukraine after Russia's invasion has been "shocking", a charity has said.
Andrea Cleaver, of the Welsh Refugee Council, said the scheme offered by the UK was not a "humanitarian response".
People in the UK will be offered £350 per month to open their homes to a refugee under the latest plans.
The UK government said it was expanding its application capacity to 13,000 per week.
It added: "A new sponsorship route, which will allow Ukrainians with no family ties to the UK to be sponsored to come here is also being brought forward and all the measures we've put in place follow extensive engagement with Ukrainian partners."
War in Ukraine: More coverage
Ms Cleaver, chief executive of the Welsh Refugee Council, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "When you look at what our EU nations are doing, they are taking in tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands.
"Whereas, in the UK at the moment, we have only taken in 3,000 people, through a visa route, not through a refugee route, and that is really quite disheartening, it's really quite shocking, frankly.
"In other EU nations, we have seen countries open their doors, and take in vast more numbers of refugees, so it will be really interesting to see what type of numbers come in through this Homes for Ukraine route."
Meanwhile, Steve Morgan, the founder of Flintshire-based company Redrow, has pledged to meet the cost of bringing 1,000 refugees from Ukraine to the UK and called on the UK government to "stop delaying".
He told BBC Breakfast: "I think like a lot of people I felt frustrated, in this country, in the UK, we are not doing enough for refugees.
"The strain that Poland has got to look after the refugees, we can't let Poland and other neighbouring countries along the border [to take the strain], we have to do something - it's really important.
"I feel almost ashamed that Britain is not doing its bit for the refugees and that's what probably inspired me."
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said he wants the country to be a "nation of sanctuary" and look after at least 1,000 refugees from Ukraine.
Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said he wanted to ensure refugees entering Wales received "wrap-around" care, including health, education and employment prospects.
He said: "What I want to see is as fast and as flexible as a compassionate scheme as possible put in place, whilst also bearing in mind the support that we must offer people that have come to the United Kingdom who have been traumatised.
"The biggest betrayal would be to bring people to this country and leave them isolated or feeling neglected."