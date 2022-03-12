Anglesey: Warning as thieves steal fake tan from lorry as driver sleeps
Police are investigating after thieves stole boxes of fake tan from a parked lorry as the driver slept.
The theft happened as the HGV was parked in a layby on the A55 on Anglesey on Friday morning.
North Wales Police said the thieves slashed the trailer curtain before stealing the boxes.
Det Sgt Bev Makanjee said anyone offered fake tan for sale in "suspicious circumstances" to contact the police.
"We are also urging all HGV drivers and haulage companies to carry out regular vehicle checks, and to look out for any slash marks on the side curtains of trailers," they said.