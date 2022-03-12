Ukraine war: Aid donation lorries leave Wrexham
Lorries filled with hundreds of donated items have left Wales to provide aid to those caught up in the war in Ukraine.
The 20-strong convoy set off on its journey from Wrexham on Saturday, with more trucks set to leave in sites across Wales in coming days.
About 1,000 volunteers have been helping pack the piles of donations and load them at the industrial estate.
Organiser Anna Buckley said she was "proud and honoured" by what had been achieved.
Ms Buckley, of Wrexham's Polish Integration Support Centre, who co-ordinated the effort, said: "People are of different backgrounds and are doing the most wonderful job."
Truck driver Konrad Barszcz, who lives in Rzeszow, Poland, said he was "a little nervous" having never been part of a convoy like this before.
His home city is not far from the Ukrainian border and he said he had seen refugees when he was there last week.
"We're doing a good thing for the Ukrainian people," he said.
'Amazing effort'
Volunteer Andrew Farnhill, from Wrexham, said at one time over 200 people had been helping with the packing.
"The people who've turned up have been amazing, contributing time and effort, from the early hours of the morning until nine at night," he said.
Sue Dawson, of Whitchurch, Shropshire, said she decided she had to act after seeing reports of the war..
She said at times it was frantic in the warehouse, adding "the forklift trucks come in, dump a mountain of bags and we need to sort them."
"I just wanted to do something active and physical to help," she said.
With more donations lined up to be sent to help those fleeing the conflict, Ms Buckley said the priority was to raise money to pay for transport.
"One lorry costs around £2,000," she said.
"We need to gather another £50,000 to send what we have."
Members of British International Rescue and Search Dogs, based in Penmaenmawr, Conwy county, took a van of emergency medical kit to the Red Cross in Warsaw on Friday.
They arrived back in Kent after driving through the night.
The charity's Bob James said everyone was "buzzing" and it had gone "like clockwork".
"It's a range of medical supplies and first aid kits, and it's all ready to go so they can get it straight out into the field where it's needed."
The group left Warsaw at 18:00 local time on Friday and took turns driving the 900 miles back to northern France before crossing in the Channel Tunnel.
"We've got to decide whether to start another appeal now," said Mr James.
Caerphilly's Deb Barry, who is in Poland leading Save the Children's response to the million people who have now fled from Ukraine, said the psychological effects of the conflict on children were "unimaginable".
Ms Barry said one child fleeing the conflict showed her the contents of her bag.
Inside was a toy rabbit, colouring book and pens, a brush, clothes, face cream, potatoes and a toilet roll.
"It really made me think what these children must be thinking and experiencing and how it must feel for parents having to tell their children to pack up their stuff and flee for their lives, having to leave fathers, brothers and grandfathers behind," Ms Barry said.