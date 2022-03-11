Porthcawl: Swimmers warned to stay away from harbour
- Published
Restrictions on open-water swimming in front of Wales' busiest inshore lifeboat station have been approved.
Swimmers will not be allowed to enter the sea using the RNLI launch ramp at Porthcawl Harbour.
Bridgend council said safety concerns had been raised over people swimming in and around the harbour.
However the council is looking at installing a new set of steps along the promenade as well as a new platform to enter the sea at high tide.
A public consultation raised "significant" concerns over swimmers entering and swimming close to where the lifeboat would enter the water, councillors were told at a cabinet meeting.
Swimmers are now being urged to use concrete steps on the side [of the harbour] to access the sea.
Councillor Charles Smith said a new deep water access point would be a "feather in the cap" for Porthcawl, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "We have potential on the eastern side of the breakwater for something like a metal ladder and a floating platform, which will enable people to enter deep water straight away.
"That will be quite unique to Porthcawl. There won't be another destination, as far as we are aware of, along the south Wales coast where that can be done."
The consultation also highlighted issues over "abusive fishermen" and a lack of boat lifting in the harbour.
Councillor Stuart Baldwin said: "We are encouraging open water swimming [in] Porthcawl, but making sure we protect people by [reducing] the risk of being hit.
"Boats are moving in and out of that marina all the time. We have to make sure that we are protecting people."
The approved revised byelaws will be presented to full council for adoption.