Ukraine crisis: Mark Drakeford urges visa-free UK entry
- Published
Ukrainian refugees should be allowed into the UK without visas, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said the UK government "had to do more" for people fleeing Ukraine after Russia's invasion just over two weeks ago.
The UK government has been criticised for its response to the refugee crisis, taking in about 1,000 people so far.
Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an upcoming scheme would allow Britons to take Ukrainians in.
Defending the current rules, Mr Johnson added: "People want us to be generous but also careful."
Ukrainians with passports will be able to apply for UK visas entirely online from Tuesday, but countries in the European Union have allowed refugees from Ukraine in for three years without a Visa.
Speaking ahead of Welsh Labour's spring conference in Llandudno, Mr Drakeford said there was "clearly a gap" between what UK ministers were saying and "what was happening in the ground".
He told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We still argue that visas are not necessary as they are not necessary in the European Union".
"We use all those occasions to try to persuade UK ministers to do more to make it easier for people feeling the dreadful scenes we are seeing in Ukraine and who are looking for sanctuary in the United Kingdom and here in Wales."
Mr Drakeford said he wanted Wales to become a "nation of sanctuary" following the invasion.
More than two million people have fled Ukraine in the past two weeks, with about 1.4 million taken in by Poland, which shares a border with the country.