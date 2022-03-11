20mph speed zones: Wales trials begin in more residential areas
More than half of people in Wales oppose cutting the speed limit in residential areas to 20mph, according to a public consultation.
Trials creating 20mph zones are being rolled out across parts of Wales.
It could lead to a speed limit cut on residential roads and busy streets, under Welsh government plans to "improve quality of life and safety".
However opponents said the move will increase journey times, add to congestion and annoy drivers.
More than half of the 5,607 people who responded said they were not in favour.
'Not a representative sample'
But the conclusion said the self-selecting consultation was "not a representative sample of the population" and was not a reflection of the general public view.
Four of the the pilot schemes are already running, while all of them will be rolled out by the end of March.
- St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire
- Llanelli North, Carmarthenshire
- St Brides Major, Vale of Glamorgan
- Buckley, Flintshire
- North west Cardiff
- Cilfrew Village, Neath Port Talbot
- Abergavenny, Monmouthshire
- Severnside, Monmouthshire
The schemes in St Dogmaels, Llanelli, St Brides Major and Buckley are already under way, while the largest speed limit reduction trial is beginning now in north Cardiff.
Ann Griffin, head teacher at Whitchurch Primary School, Cardiff, said: "Reducing the speed limit on our roads will not only make them safer but also help to promote alternative, greener forms of transport like walking and cycling.
"Active travel is a key part of the curriculum at our school and our children play an active role in encouraging others to make more sustainable and active travel choices."
Welsh government road accident statistics show far more people are injured or killed in incidents in 30mph zones than 20mph zones.
Most 'strongly against'
In 2020, 1,007 people were injured in car crashes and 369 pedestrians injured in 30mph zones in Wales. Those figures compare to 50 and 27, respectively, in 20mph zones.
The risk of being killed is almost five times higher in collisions between a car and a pedestrian at 31mph compared to 18.6mph.
However, more than half of the respondents to the Welsh government consultation on the proposal said they were not in favour - with most "strongly against" - of the speed cut on roads with street lights.
Less than half of respondents (47%) were in favour, believing it would improve road safety and quality of life.
In contrast, a national survey of 1,000 people in 2020 found support among 80% of adults for a 20mph speed limit in their area.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said it would take time to convince people of any change.
Mr Waters, who also has responsibility for transport, said: "The evidence is clear, decreasing speeds not only reduces accidents and saves lives, but helps improve people's quality of life - making our streets and communities a safer and more welcoming place for cyclists and pedestrians, whilst helping reduce our environmental impact.
"As with any cultural change we know it takes time to win hearts and minds and inevitably we will face some challenge, but I am confident that if we all work together we can make the necessary changes that will benefit us now and in the future. "